WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A new museum has opened inside Riverfront Stadium near downtown Wichita, the Wichita Baseball Museum.

The museum has historical artifacts showcasing Wichita’s baseball history, including Wichita’s all-black baseball team, the Monrovians, the National Baseball Congress, and preserve components of Lawrence-Dumont Stadium.

“We are excited to share local baseball history with the entire community,” Jane Schwechheimer, general partner of the Wichita Wind Surge, said in a news release. “One of Lou’s greatest wishes was to provide inspiration for children through baseball.

“The Wichita Baseball Museum will be a destination for gathering, learning and fun. Our extended Wind Surge family continues to be committed to Lou’s vision and to Wichita.”

Admission to the museum is free. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. when events are not being held.