WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Gradey Dick, a commit to the University of Kansas basketball team and current Sunrise Christian Academy player, has won the Gatorade National Player of the Year award for the 2021-2022 season.

The award was given to Dick for his accomplishments on and off the court. He joins a group of former Gatorade National Boys Basketball Players of the Year winners who have combined for five NBA MVPs awards, 76 All-Star appearances, 14 NBA championships, 27 NBA first-round draft picks, and three Hall of Famers.

“The team’s leading scorer with 17.9 points per game at Sunrise Christian, Gradey is a long and lean knockdown shotmaker with a high basketball IQ and nice positional size,” ESPN’s Paul Biancardi said. “More than a one-dimensional player, he will also finish drives, take charges, and rebound, all of which helped his team win the NIBC regular-season title.

“What makes him special is that he combines talent, effort, and good character. Kansas has an incoming player who will make an impact both on and off the court.”

Off the court, Dick has volunteered locally at a food pantry and shelter for the unhoused. He has also donated his time to the Special Olympics, Sunrise Christian Academy Basketball Camps, and the Buddy Hield Basketball Camp.

“When you look at the stats Gradey Dick has achieved on the court, it’s undeniable that he’s worthy of joining a long line of past Gatorade Players of the Year,” Gatorade General Manager Brett O’Brien said. “There is a ton of talent among the nearly half a million student-athletes across the nation who compete in boys basketball, but no one lights it up quite like Dick while also excelling in the classroom and making a difference in his community.”

Each year, a selection committee evaluates the nation’s top talent to choose one state winner from each of the 50 states as well as Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross-country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. In all, 608 athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports.

Gatorade has a long-standing history of serving athlete communities and understands how sports instill valuable lifelong skills on and off the court. Since the program’s inception in 1985, Gatorade Player of the Year award recipients have won hundreds of professional and college championships, and many have also turned into pillars in their communities, becoming coaches, business owners and educators. Previous winners include a distinguished list of athletes, such as Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, Jayson Tatum, Elena Delle Donne and many other sports icons.