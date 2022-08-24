WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Collegiate Spartans are looking to make it three straight impressive seasons at the 3A level.

“We’ve had good energy and good practices,” explained head coach Troy Black. “We’re getting around pretty good, we’re pretty quick and getting a lot of reps, and that’s been exciting. I really like that.”

With only four combined losses in the past two years, both Coach Black and his players are looking to make another deep playoff run.

Wichita Collegiate Senior Quarterback Wesley Fair added, “I’m really excited. I think we can win State. We have a lot of guys who are just really hungry and putting in the work every day, and so I think we’ll go pretty far.”