WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After 100 years with no stadium, the Wichita East High School Blue Aces enjoyed a home game. With no stadium at East, the game was played on the turf at the practice field.

“I am so excited. Let me tell you, this is the only game that’s ever known to have been played here on campus,” said Lee Riggins-Hartman of the East High class of 1975.

For a century, East High has played traditional home games away from campus. There is no room on campus at the moment for a stadium.

The school brought in temporary bleachers and food trucks for concessions and encouraged people to bring a lawn chair to enjoy the game.

“It’s pretty exciting. I grew up going to a high school where home games were home,” said East High parent Laura McFall. “And that’s not how it is at East High, so this is a very cool opportunity.”

Some alumni said they enjoyed the atmosphere as much, if not more, than students and players.

“It’s four o’clock for a varsity game. You know we don’t have lights. So we have to play early,” said Lyle Moss, an East High 1976 alum. “But it’s cool we have all these alums. And you know we old people, we can’t stay out too late.”

Danita Mason has a son who plays in the band, and she brought a lawn chair and her cell phone to capture the home game.

”So it’s nice,” said Mason. “It is. Especially when you only live two minutes away. And not having to drive out to South or Northwest.”

Some alums wonder if the atmosphere could lead to great things for the football team this year on the 100th anniversary of the school.

“We’ve beaten some schools by huge margins,” said Moss. “And wouldn’t it be cool if East High could win state on the 100th anniversary of the school?”