Wichita Force indoor football team removed from league

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Champions Indoor Football (CIF) removed the Wichita Force from their league on Thursday, Jan. 13.

The CIF announced the removal of the team in a Facebook post where they stated that the Wichita Force was found to be in violation of multiple league requirements.

The post also says that the Force was given multiple opportunities to bring the organization into compliance, and they refused. Therefore, the Board of Directors took the necessary step of removing the team.

According to the post, the CIF made a commitment during the offseason to hold all team members to the highest of standards evenly. All members agreed to begin enforcing the professional standards leaguewide.

“This is a positive step forwards for the CIF. We are a professional football league, and our fans and players expect a professional product. We look forward to placing a new owner in the Wichita market in the coming seasons, one all fans can be proud of,” said J.R. Bond, commissioner of the CIF.

All players signed with the Wichita Force will be released from their contracts and can sign with any other team.

An updated schedule for CIF will be released in the upcoming days.

“We look forward to an exciting 2022 season and are excited to announce some exciting developments within the CIF, including new franchises, as we grow the CIF into the top professional indoor football league in America,” said Bond.