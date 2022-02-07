WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Force has joined the Arena Football Association (AFA).

“We are very excited to welcome the Wichita Force into the Arena Football Association,” said Leif Kertis, director of expansion for the AFA. “Behind the leadership of the ownership group for the Wichita Force, the Force has established itself as one of the most respected franchises in Arena Football, and we are confident that they’ll be a tremendous addition to the AFA.”

The AFA was founded by African American entrepreneurs Douglas C. Freeman, Maximillian L. Hamilton, and Fredrick Smith and built upon the pillars of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The AFA is based in Texas and made its debut as a five-team league in June of 2021. It has since expanded to seven teams for the 2022 season, with franchises located in Texas, Mississippi and Kansas.

The AFA teams include the following:

West Texas Warbirds (Odessa)

Texas Jets (Houston)

Rio Grande Valley Dorados

North Texas Bulls (Ft. Worth)

Amarillo Venom

Magnolia State Spartans (Jackson, Miss.)

Wichita Force

Wichita Force was founded in 2014 and is Wichita’s longest-running professional indoor football team. The team won a league championship in 2016.

“We are very excited to start a new chapter in the history of Wichita Force football by joining Arena Football Association,” exclaimed Jeff Martin, managing partner for the Force. “The AFA has a sound business model, and they’ve brought together a tremendous group of teams and owners, and we are very thankful for the opportunity to compete in the AFA. Our fans are in for a treat.”

For more information on the Wichita Force, visit www.WichitaForce.com. You can also like them on Facebook or follow them on Twitter.