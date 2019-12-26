Live Now
Watch Newsfeed Now

Wichita Force moves to Hartman Arena for 2020 season

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Force will be moving to Hartman Arena for the 2020 season. The team previously played at Intrust Bank Arena.

The Wichita Force opening night is scheduled for April 4 with kickoff at 7:05 p.m.

You can catch the Wichita Force at Hartman Arena on the following days:

  • April 4
  • April 13
  • April 19
  • May 4
  • June 7
  • June 13

To purchase tickets for the 2020 Season, call Harman Arena at (316) 744-8880, the Wichita Force office at (316) 425-1965, or visit the Hartman Arena Box Office.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories