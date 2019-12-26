Wichita Force moves to Hartman Arena for 2020 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Force will be moving to Hartman Arena for the 2020 season. The team previously played at Intrust Bank Arena.
The Wichita Force opening night is scheduled for April 4 with kickoff at 7:05 p.m.
You can catch the Wichita Force at Hartman Arena on the following days:
- April 4
- April 13
- April 19
- May 4
- June 7
- June 13
To purchase tickets for the 2020 Season, call Harman Arena at (316) 744-8880, the Wichita Force office at (316) 425-1965, or visit the Hartman Arena Box Office.
LATEST STORIES: