WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Golf Marathon is back at it for 100 holes in one day raising money for junior golf green fees for all public golf courses in Wichita.

Since it’s first year in 2018, the Golf Marathon has helped pay for over 3,500 rounds for junior players in the city.

This year, former Wichita State star basketball player Ron Baker participated with 25 other players in the rounds to reach 100.

“We’ve played three rounds, each round has been about two hours. The body is starting to knot up a little bit,” Baker told KSN Sports with a smile on his face. “Beautiful day for it, a nice spring Monday in Wichita. I think 25 other players are out here so it’s a great cause, a great community to give back if you will and I’m happy to be out here.”

For more information on the Golf Marathon, or to make a donation, click here.