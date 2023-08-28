WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last February, KSN’s Jason Lamb brought you the story of Michael Church and his miraculous fight against an aggressive brain tumor. Against all odds, Michael was back doing what he does best; serving as the athletics director at Wichita Heights High School and managing the Class 5A-6A State Wrestling Championships in Park City.

However, earlier this summer, to use Michael’s words, “the monster returned with a vengeance.” A glioblastoma grew back in the left frontal lobe of his brain. It’s a fast-growing, aggressive cancer that invades nearby brain tissue.

Now, Michael and his wife, Laura, are digging in their heels for another fight for his life.

Fall sports practices at Wichita Heights began in August without its athletics director.

“There’s definitely a void of Christian energy. You know, I miss the daily talks. The daily interaction. Just the positive, uplifting, just the atmosphere that he brings daily,” said Falcons football Head Coach Dominic Dingle.

Michael hasn’t been in his office at the high school for a couple of months. Back in June, Michael was in Houston for a round of routine brain scans. After 18 months of clean scans, Michael was given the worst possible news. The glioblastoma in the left frontal lobe of his brain had returned.

He elected to try clinical trial chemotherapy medicine. However, more imaging revealed the tumor had grown and crossed the midline. Now, the majority of the tumor had swollen into his right frontal lobe.

“We all took it really hard. It’s just one of those things you really never want to happen,” said close friend and USD 259 Athletics Director Chris Asmussen.

“It really did hit our family, and I think it hit this group too,” said Traci Nigg, and she paused to hold back her emotions. Nigg says her family is close to the Church family.

Michael had major brain surgery on Aug. 1. A debulking procedure was performed to remove much of his right frontal lobe and swollen tissue. What’s left deep inside the left frontal lobe will need to be treated with daily chemo and radiation treatments.

In the meantime, back in Wichita, Nigg and former Heights football coach and AD Rick Wheeler are filling in for Michael on an interim basis.

“I don’t know if we can fill his shoes. You know, Mike was the right guy for the job when he came here in the school year ’19-’20,” said Wheeler. “And I’m familiar with this place. I spent a lot of time here. So, you know, I have great memories of this place, and the building is important to me. But really, what’s more important is the people.”

“We know the two of us, Rick and I know that that’s not something we can replace,” said Nigg of Michael’s energy. “We’re just trying to help fill the void until he’s able to come back.”

“He’s passionate about our sports, our coaches, our kids. And one thing I’ve always admired about Mike is that he’s always… he hasn’t just fought the fights he could win. He’s always fought the fights that need fighting, and it’s really admirable. And we get to see that with what he’s going through right now,” said Falcons volleyball Head Coach Gary Thomason.

“The job continues, and, you know, Mike would be the first one to tell us that,” said legendary boys basketball Head Coach Joe Auer. “That we’re here to work on behalf of our student-athletes here at Heights, and that mission continues, and we’ll use the strength and energy that he provided here on a daily basis as we go forward.”

“You know, he’s part of the fabric of this building, and kids come by the office, his office, and ask when he’s coming back,” added Wheeler.

It’s hard to say when Michael will be back at Heights. He and Laura did return from Houston for a few days last week. The couple attended Heights’ football jamboree Friday night.

“He’s still fighting to beat it, and so I know he’s gonna do everything he can to accomplish that,” said Asmussen.

“Taking it on twice. I can’t think of anyone that is more able to take this head-on than Mike Church,” said Thomason. “Other people, lesser people, they wouldn’t be able to handle it. Mike Church, he’s handling his business.”

Michael and Laura flew back down to Houston Sunday night. He will begin taking a chemotherapy pill daily. He’s also scheduled for 25 rounds of radiation treatment over the next five weeks.