WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Heights football team is a year older and leaning on that experience in 2021.

The Falcons went 5-3 last season, but the team believes they can top that this season.

“We have a lot of guys that have played a lot of ball for us,” said Heights head coach Dominick Dingle. “We’ve taken our lumps. We’re older now and are expecting our team to continue to grow and be better.”

Heights will open their season on Friday against Goddard-Eisenhower.