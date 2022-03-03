WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the second year in a row, Sunrise Christian Academy Head Coach Luke Barnwell has been awarded the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Coach of the Year Award.

Barnwell has led his Sunrise Christian squad to a near-perfect record, finishing their regular season at 24-1, with wins over prep school powerhouses Oak Hill Academy, IMG Academy, and Monteverde Academy.

“It’s humbling because I think Dr. Naismith … in my personal opinion, invented the greatest game ever 150 years ago,” Barnwell said. “His intention was to reach youth between football, baseball and track during the winter in Springfield, Massachusetts.”

“I’m blessed to be able to do the same thing 150 years later. Our intention is to disciple young men and reach them for the Lord, but we get to play a game in doing it,” Barnwell said. “It’s pretty rewarding and then humbling to be in the same kind of category and vein that the guy who invented the game, it’s pretty cool.”

The Naismith High School Coach of the Year is voted on by a select group of basketball journalists from around the country who form the Naismith Awards national high school voting academy. The selections are based on outstanding coaching performances during the 2021-2022 high school basketball season.

On top of that record, Sunrise Christian is currently ranked as the number one prep school team in the nation. Their average margin of victory is a blistering 24 points per game, while they average 77 points scored per game.

On Feb. 19, Coach Barnwell notched the 200th win of his coaching career with a 69-36 win over McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

“I don’t think anyone would have bet in the beginning of the year that Sunrise would have finished number one in the country in the regular season,” Barnwell said. “And then won our NIBC league title outright. that was pretty rewarding cause these kids have certainly overachieved.”

Barnwell joined Sunrise nine years ago and has seen success at some of the highest heights of high school basketball. Under his leadership, countless players have gone on to play at major colleges, like Baylor, Kansas, Tennessee and others.

Gradey Dick and Mark Mitchell (KSN Photo)

He is also coaching two McDonald’s All-American players in Kansas, signee Gradey Dick and Duke commit Mark Mitchell. The duo was named to the Naismith All-American teams, with Dick earning second-team and Mitchell attaining honorable mention.

A native of Wichita, Barnwell started his college basketball playing career at Emporia State before transferring to Newman University in Wichita to finish his career. He attributes his love of basketball to the way his parents raised him.

“Both of my parents were high school basketball coaches, so I didn’t really have a choice,” Barnwell joked. “My day care was a gym. Some of my fondest memories as a kid were following my dad’s and mom’s teams around as they were playing, trying to win state championships. Truly some of my fondest memories were, are, just thinking about it, driving down Naismith Drive, going to games at KU as a little kid.”

Sunrise Christian’s regular season has come to a close, and they are preparing for the national tournament later this month. Their next scheduled game is slated for later in March in the GEICO High School Nationals.

In a basketball culture where many coaches find themselves moving around to further their careers, Barnwell has a counter-cultural approach and values loving what you do over finding the next big opportunity.

“To me, it’s an unbelievable opportunity to be involved in young kids’ lives and then, like, pursue excellence in something that I love and I’m passionate about,” Barnwell said. “It goes hand in hand. Don’t mess with happiness. This is a fun ride. I don’t feel like I work. It’s my dream job, really.”

“The funnest part of my job, really, is taking a group of young men that are extremely talented, and then trying to build … something that’s bigger than themselves,” Barnwell said. “And, in our society now, everybody is celebrating the individual, and celebrating their own success, and trying to make the coolest Instagram post. To be counterintuitive to that is … it’s really fun.”