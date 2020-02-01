Live Now
Haysville high school remembers Kobe Bryant with ‘Mamba Night’

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Haysville Campus High School student section, the Screamin’ Stampede, came together to remember Kobe Bryant during a basketball game on Friday night, nearly 1,200 miles removed from the Staples Center — ‘the house that Kobe built.’

Players wore purple shirts pre-game with the number eight on the front, and the number 24 on the back. The student section wore purple and gold.

“Knowing that it’s inspired a bunch of kids to be out there for Kobe and his family… it’s really amazing,” said Tanner Leslie, a senior at Haysville Campus.

Leslie and a small group put the event together in an effort to pay tribute to the late NBA icon, and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

“We’re keeping him in the thoughts and prayers. And his family,” said Leslie.

