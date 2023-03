WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — From baseball to soccer, Wichita is full of minor league and professional sports teams you can cheer for.

Baseball

Wichita Wind Surge

Minor League baseball team Wichita Wind Surge, the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, made its debut at Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

2023 Roster

Pitchers:

Denny Bentley #33

Michael Boyle #38

Jose Bravo #46

Jordan Brink #31

Andrew Cabezas

Matt Canterino #83

Blayne Enlow #76

Kody Funderburk #18

Osiris German #26

Ben Gross #61

Cody Laweryson #17

Carlos Luna

Hunter McMahon #2

Josh Mitchell

Zach Neff

Francis Peguero #19

Alex Phillips #40

Orlando Rodriguez

Aaron Rozek #30

Alex Scherff #36

Catchers:

Alex Isola #1

Kyle Schmidt #47

Dillon Tatum #35

Infielders:

Seth Gray #44

Will Holland #9

Brooks Lee #55

Austin Martin #16

Aaron Sabato #27

Yunior Severino #4

Ernie Yake #13

Outfielders:

DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #8

Anthony Prato #24

Manager/Coaches

Ramon Borrego – Manager

Takashi Miyoshi – Bench Coach

Shawn Schlechter – Hitting Coach

D.J. Engle – Pitching Coach

Dan Urbina – Pitching Coach

For more details on players and staff, view the complete roster.

2023 Schedule:

You can buy season tickets or tickets to single games online or by calling 316-221-8000.

Stay up to date with the Wichita Wind Surge on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The team’s website is milb.com/wichita.

Basketball

Wichita Sky Kings

The Wichita Sky Kings, a professional team in the Central division of The Basketball League, is making its debut at Charles Koch Arena on March 17, 2023.

2023 Roster:

Sean Flynn – Head Coach

#0 Teddy “Buckets” Allen – G

#00 Brandon Watkins – C

#1 Julian Winton – PG

#2 Jachai Simmons – SF

#3 James Edmond Jr. – C

#4 Terrell Brown – SG

#7 Derrick Colter – PG

#15 Kameron Williams – SG

#20 Matthew Cerruti – SG

#22 Isaac Johnson – PF

#32 Charlie Marquardt – G

#35 Johnny McCants – PF

For more details on players, view the complete roster.

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Shreveport Mavericks – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Rockwell 7ers – 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Little Rock Lightning – 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Enid Outlaws – 7 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Beaumont Panthers – 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. St. Louis Griffins – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 21, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Potawatomi Fire – 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Rockwell 7ers – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Potawatomi Fire – 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Pearland Texas Warriors – 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Enid Outlaws – 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, at Charles Koch Arena

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Little Rock Lighting – 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, at Charles Koch Arena

You can buy a gold season pass ticket or single-game tickets online.

Stay up to date with the Wichita Sky Kings on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The team’s website is wichitaskykings.com.

Wichita Wizards

The Wichita Wizards made its debut in 2019 with the Minor League Basketball Association. As of late 2022, the team became a founding member of the Mid-America Basketball Association (MABA).

2023 Roster:

Forwards:

Michael Barnes #7

JRonn Jordan #10

Quavez Sharkey #22

Cornelius Dansby #26

Jeremiah May #33

Guards:

Braxton Kirkendoll #0

Brendan McClish #1

Jalen McClish #2

Parker Austin #4

Curtis Profit #5

Brian Weber #6

Evonta Chavis #11

Kaelon Gary #15

DJ Jones #23

Dymond Fields #24

Reserve:

Jaelyn Saulsberry

Isaiah Boynton

Injured Reserve:

Blake Woods

Marquis Hudson

Wichita Wizards vs. Topeka Flight – 6 p.m. on April 1, at Friends University Garvy Center

Wichita Wizards vs. OKC Lightning – 2 p.m. on April 16, at Friends University Garvy Center

Wichita Wizards vs. Oklahoma Kings – 6 p.m. on April 22, at Friends University Garvy Center

Wichita Wizards vs. OKC Servants – 6 p.m. on May 20, at Friends University Garvy Center

Wichita Wizards vs. Missouri Select – 4 p.m. on June 3, at Friends University Garvy Center

Wichita Wizards vs. KC Stealth – 6 p.m. on June 4, at Friends University Garvy Center

Wichita Wizards vs. Tri-State 66ers – 2 p.m. on June 18, at Friends University Garvy Center

You can buy season tickets online.

Stay up to date with the Wichita Wizards on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The team’s website is wichitawizards.com.

Football

Wichita Force

The Wichita Force, a professional indoor football team in the Arena Football Association, is heading into its seventh season in 2023. Home games are played at the Wichita Ice Center.

2023 Roster:

#0 Billy Perry – K

#1 Juwan “JuJu” Offray – DB

#2 Jordan Thomas – DB

#3 Garrett Haskins – WR

#4 Rodney Molette – WR

#5 Ed Crouch – QB

#6 Marcel Newson – WR

#7 Elcee Refuge – WR

#8 Kobe Martin – QB

#9 Josh White – QB

#11 Solo Tusa – DL

#12 Hakim Williams – WR

#15 Youseff Barakat – LB

#18 Datryan Evans – WR

#25 Devin Godboldt – RB

#29 Darius Morris – DL

#40 Patrick Coe – DL

#51 C.C. Brooks – OL

#53 Dayquon Thornton – OL

#66 Ronnie Rogers – OL

#74 Clinton Barley – OL

#76 Tyler McGaw – OL

#98 Diondre Pace – OL

2023 Home Schedule:

The 2023 schedule has not been released.

When game days are released, you can purchase tickets online, by calling 316-425-1965, or in person at the Wichita Force business office, 420 E. English St., Suite A.

Stay up to date with the Wichita Force on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The team’s website is wichitaforce.com.

Wichita Regulators

ICT Regulators is a semi-pro indoor football team based out of Wichita, Kansas.

2023 Roster:

Coaching Staff:

Carlos Cavanaugh Sr. – Head Coach

Running Game Coordinator – Rick Lee

Defensive Line – Justin Hurley

Secondary – Curtis Williams

Players:

#1 Juwon Offray – DB

#2 Jordan Thomas – DB

#3 Tre Griffin – RB

#4 Sherman Arthur – DB

#5 Jack Tomlinson – WR

#6 Jarrel Kelley – WR/K/DB/OL

#7 Sonny Brown – DB/LB

#10 Garrett Haskins – WR

#16 DreVon Macon – WR/KR

#17 Kobe Martin – QB

#18 Gary Jolivet Jr. – WR

#19 DeAuntie McPhail – DB

#22 Josh Campbell – WR/DB

#24 Branon Payne – DB

#35 Tyrie Allen – RB/LB

#52 Bobby Vines – LB/DB

#55 Tempo Lee – DL/LB

#66 Dakota Wright – DL

#67 Ronnie Rodgers – DL

#78 Daryion Weeden – OL

#79 Rufus Quinn – OL/DL

#91 Adam Lunderman – QB

#92 – Jow Zinn – DL/LB

#93 Kherington Williams – DL

#99 Charles Tillman – OL/DL

For more stats on the players, click here.

2023 Home Schedule:

Wichita Regulators vs. Monarchs at 5:05 p.m. on March 19 at Hartman Arena

Wichita Regulators vs. Longhorns at 5:05 p.m. on April 2 at Hartman Arena

Wichita Regulators vs. Skyhawks at 3:05 p.m. on April 16 at Hartman Arena

Wichita Regulators vs. Pitbulls at 6:05 p.m. on May 20 at Hartman Arena

Wichita Regulators vs. Power at 6:05 p.m. at Hartman Arena

Season tickets and single-game tickets can be bought online.

Stay up to date with the Wichita Regulators on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The team’s website is wichitaskyhawks.com.

Wichita Skyhawks

KSN has reached out to the Wichita Skyhawks for more details about the 2023 season.

In the meantime, stay up to date with the Wichita Skyhawks on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Hockey

Wichita Thunder

The Wichita Thunder, a minor-league ECHL team affiliated with the National Hockey League’s San Jose Sharks and the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda, has been playing in Wichita since 1992. Since the opening of Intrust Bank Arena in 2010, they have been playing there.

2023 Roster:

Forwards:

Gavin Gould

Peter Bates

Cameron Hough

Kelly Bent

Mark Liwiski

Jay Dickman

Michal Stinil

Sam Sternschein

Dillon Boucher

Brayden Watts

Brett Van Os

Quinn Preston

Jake Wahlin

Defensemen:

Kyle Rhodes

Zack Hoffman

Matthew Doran

Austin Crossley

Connor Walters

Cole Macdonald

Dominic Dockery

Chris Mckay

Goalies:

Roman Basran

Justin Kapelmaster

Collin Smith

Team Personnel:

Joel T. Lomurno

Bruce Ramsay

John Gurkis

For more details on players and staff, view the complete roster.

2023 Schedule:

You can buy single-game tickets on selectaseat.com.

Stay up to date with the Wichita Thunder on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The team’s website is wichitathunder.com.

Soccer

FC Wichita

FC Wichita was established in 2013.

KSN has reached out to FC Wichita for the men’s and women’s 2023 rosters and schedules.

Once game dates have been released, season tickets and single-game tickets for both the men’s and women’s teams can be purchased online.

In the meantime, stay up to date with FC Wichita on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. The team’s website is fcwichita.soccershift.com.