Former Wichita Southeast basketball player Jerrick Harding has shined bright on the court for Weber State.

So much so, he announced in April he was going to test the NBA Draft waters.

Tuesday, Harding announced that he is withdrawing from the NBA Draft, opting to return to school for his senior season.

As a junior, Harding played 30 games, averaging 21.4 ppg while shooting nearly 54% from the field.