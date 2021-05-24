Wichita North continues underdog postseason with State berth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’ll be a busy 24 hours for the girls soccer team at Wichita North High School. One night their seniors will graduate, the next night they’ll compete in the 6A state tournament quarterfinals.

North has already had quite the postseason run. As an 11 seed in the West Regional, they knocked off Garden City and East to advance to state.

“That is going to put a chip on our shoulder and put a little extra in our fight when the time comes,” said Curt Wullschleger, head coach for North.

North will play the one-seed Washburn-Rural at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Rural.

“We’re playing the one seed in a very good Washburn Rural team. We have to be the underdogs,” said Wullschleger.

To view the state quarterfinal bracket, click here.