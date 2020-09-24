Wichita Open moves forward in 31st year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – While the COVID-19 pandemic put the 2020 Wichita Open on hold, it couldn’t stop the tournament from moving forward for the 31st year, even if it will be played in the fall.

Thursday morning, 156 players will begin teeing off for the annual Korn Ferry Tour event, with their eyes set on the $625,000 purse.

The atmosphere will be a little different as no fans will be allowed to attend this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tournament Director Roy Turner says they tested close to 600 people for the coronavirus leading up to this years event. Only five people, none of which are participating in the tournament, tested positive.

Turner says he gained a little more appreciation for the event, knowing full and well the pandemic could have wiped it away this year.

“Since March, we’ve been on again, off again, on again, can we get it in, can we fit it in, finally we got the dates and now tomorrow we finally start the tournament, and you know I’ve been doing this for 21 years, but this year is different then any I’ve ever been through before, but the excitement with the players, they are here to win, they are here to win money and so, I expect to see great golf, and just a pity a lot more people can’t share it,” said Turner.

The opening round will begin Thursday at 7:20 a.m.