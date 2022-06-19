WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Korn Ferry Tour’s Wichita Open wrapped up the final round at Crestview Country Club.

Twenty-three-year-old Norman Xiong began the week without status on a PGA Tour-sanctioned circuit and walked away with the propeller trophy.

“I didn’t really expect to be here,” said Xiong, “I don’t know, I was just golfing the ball. It’s such a grind out here. I just knew that I couldn’t really let up today. I really just had to keep grinding, keep fighting and set a really tough goal.”

Xiong entered the final round atop the leader board, one stroke ahead of Kevin Yu who sat in solo-second, but Xiong’s lead quickly grew. His goal was to finish at 22-under, instead, he finished at 26-under, the lowest final 36-hole win in tournament history.

Xiong finished five strokes clear of runner-up, Kevin Roy, tying the tournament record for the largest margin of victory.

This victory marks Xiong’s second Korn Ferry Tour win and solidifies his membership after struggling to maintain status on a PGA Tour-sanctioned circuit.

“I don’t think it was really much doubt of my ability, it was more just getting over the hurdle of being free out here and golfing the ball,” said Xiong.

The next chapter for Xiong begins with the Live and Work in Maine Open. The win not only put Xiong at No. 34 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, but it also earned him fully exempt status for the remainder of the season.