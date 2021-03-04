Wichita Open returns to Crestview Country Club week of June 10-20th

WICHITA, Kan. (Press Release) – The Wichita Open announced today its event will be returning to Crestview Country Club the week of June 10 – 20th.

“We are fully ready to host the Tournament of the Year,” said Roy Turner, Tournament Director. “Sold out hospitality, a new charitable partner, a new major sponsor and a record number of ambassadors. It’s the best show in town.”

The tournament also announced a three-year partnership with KU Wichita Pediatrics to serve as the event’s charitable partner. The tournament will formally be renamed the Wichita Open benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.

“We are thrilled to announce KU Wichita Pediatrics as the benefiting partner for the Wichita Open,” said Korn Ferry Tour President Alex Baldwin. “The Korn Ferry Tour has an incredible 30-year history in Wichita, and with the support of KU Wichita Pediatrics, we’ll continue to help children in Kansas and make a lasting impact in the local community.”

The Department of Pediatrics at the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita (KUSM-W), known as KU Wichita Pediatrics, is the region’s largest group of academic pediatric specialists and supports the state’s only training program for pediatricians. KU Wichita Pediatrics provides unique clinical services, teaching, child advocacy, medical leadership, and research, all focused on helping Kansas children achieve health and wellness.

“This is a natural partnership for us because we are both focused on supporting children”, describes Brian Pate, Chair of KU Wichita Pediatrics and Professor of Pediatrics at KUSM-W. “Aligning the region’s premier pediatric team and sporting event supports KU Wichita Pediatrics’ mission to be “Together For Kansas Children. Forever.”

Additionally, Turner announced that Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas joins Cox Communications and Hatchett Automotive as a major sponsor.

Two Wichita business leaders, Cornejo Corporation and Ashley HomeStore, have also become Wichita Open Ambassadors.

The Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics is a 72-hole competition featuring 156 players from around the world. Debuting in 1990, the tournament is one of four original tour stops that remain on the current schedule. The event has been played at Crestview Country Club since 2000. The event was named the Korn Ferry Tour’s Tournament of the Year in 2019.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korn Ferry Tour’s 2020 and 2021 seasons combined as a one-time, wraparound season due to prior event cancelations. The newly created 2020-21 schedule will conclude with 25 PGA TOUR cards awarded at the 2021 Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, with an additional 25 cards awarded at the conclusion of the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Finals.