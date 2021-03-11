Wichita partners with NFL for new flag football league for boys and girls

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Park & Recreation has partnered with the NFL to offer a new flag football league in the Wichita area.

NFL FLAG is the largest, most recognized flag football organization in the U.S and the only one where players wear official NFL gear. NFL FLAG is a fun and accessible non-contact program available for girls and boys ages 4-11.

Games will consist of two 20 minute halves with five minutes for half-time. Teams will have a chance to participate in regional tournaments and qualify for NFL FLAG Championships at the Pro Bowl.

  • Registration Ends: March 22
  • Fee: $55/player (includes NFL FLAG jersey and flags)
  • Season Starts: March 29
  • Games Start: April 10
  • Season Duration: 8 weeks
  • Games played at: South Lakes Sports Complex on Saturdays

