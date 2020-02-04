Wichita selected again for The Basketball Tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – After shattering the attendance record for four straight days in 2019, The Basketball Tournament (TBT) – a $2 million, winner-take-all summer basketball event broadcast live on ESPN, has selected Wichita as one of its 2020 regional sites for its seventh annual tournament, which will take place July 30 through Aug. 2 at Charles Koch Arena.

Last year, Wichita broke the attendance record for four straight days, drawing 20,000 fans to Koch Arena to see the inaugural summer of TBT action with the Wichita State alumni team, the AfterShocks. Opening night drew a record crowd of 7,184 fans.

“Wichitans showed so much excitement and support for the tournament when the city played host to the event in 2019, packing into Koch Arena to almost triple the TBT attendance record. Without a doubt, we knew what a great event this was for the city and wanted to bring it back to enjoy for a second time,” said Brian Hargrove, executive director of sports development for Visit Wichita. “The love of basketball and Wichita State is strong, and we look forward to another successful year of TBT action.”

As a part of the tournament, the AfterShocks will return to play in Wichita once again. Players already committed to returning in 2020 include Toure Murry, Clevin Hannah, Shaq Morris, Conner Frankamp, Rashard Kelly, Joe Ragland, Tekele Cotton and JT Durley.

Tickets are on sale now through the WSU Ticket Office, and prices start as low as $30 for an all-session pass.

