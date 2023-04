WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Sky Kings say they intend to have a celebrity at every game.

The Wichita Sky Kings are a pro basketball team out of Wichita playing their first season with The Basketball League. Their home court is at Charles Koch Arena, and they are currently 9-2.

So far, the Wichita Sky Kings have celebrity guests scheduled for their next three games.

Wichita Sky Kings schedule:

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Beaumont Panthers on Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. Celebrity guest Larry Thomas who played Yev Kassem, aka “The Soup Nazi” on Seinfeld

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Enid Outlaws on Sunday, April 16, at 3 p.m. Celebrity guest Markquis Nowell, a guard on the Kansas State University’s men’s basketball team

Wichita Sky Kings vs. St. Louis Griffins on Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. Celebrity guest Marquez Valdes-Scantling, a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Potawatomi Fire on Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Rockwell 7ers on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m.

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Potawatomi Fire on Sunday, April 30, at 3 p.m.

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Pearland Texas Warriors on Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m.

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Enid Outlaws on Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m.

Wichita Sky Kings vs. Little Rock Lightning on Sunday, May 28, at 3 p.m.

The Wichita Sky Kings also had Brian Baumgartner, who is best known for his role as Kevin Malone on The Office, at their game on March 17.

All games are played at Charles Koch Arena, 1845 Fairmount St.

To buy single-game tickets, click here. To buy a gold season pass ticket, click here.