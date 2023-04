WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Derrick Colter and Jachai Simmons with the Wichita Sky Kings stopped by KSN News to talk about the season so far and the upcoming games. The team has a 9-2 record.

On Friday, April 21, you can Chiefs receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling who helped the team win the Super Bowl. Doors open at 6 p.m. at Charles Koch Arena. Kids 10 and under are free. The game against the St. Louis Griffins will follow at 7 p.m.

For tickets, click here.