Wichita State announces they won't bring Todd Butler back for 2020 season

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright announced today that head baseball coach Todd Butler will not return for the 2020 baseball season.

"Following an evaluation of our baseball program, it is time to have a change in our leadership,” Boatright said. “We move forward with our same program expectations; to compete at the highest level nationally and in the American Athletic Conference. I thank Coach Butler and [his wife] Melissa for their six years of service to Wichita State University.”

Butler recently completed his sixth season as head coach at Wichita State with a season-ending loss to UConn in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

In six seasons at Wichita State, Butler went 169-180-1.

He had one year remaining on his original seven-year contract that was signed in June of 2013.

Assistant coaches Sammy Esposito and Mike Pelfrey and Director of Operations Scott Gurss will remain with the program until the end of their contracts on June 30.

Wichita State has begun an immediate search for its next head coach.