Wichita State announces they won’t bring Todd Butler back for 2020 season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State Director of Athletics Darron Boatright announced Sunday that head baseball coach Todd Butler will not return for the 2020 baseball season.

“Following an evaluation of our baseball program, it is time to have a change in our leadership,” Boatright said. “We move forward with our same program expectations; to compete at the highest level nationally and in the American Athletic Conference. I thank Coach Butler and [his wife] Melissa for their six years of service to Wichita State University.”

Butler recently completed his sixth season as head coach at Wichita State with a season-ending loss to UConn in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

In six seasons at Wichita State, Butler went 169-180-1.

He had one year remaining on his original seven-year contract that was signed in June of 2013.

Assistant coaches Sammy Esposito and Mike Pelfrey and Director of Operations Scott Gurss will remain with the program until the end of their contracts on June 30.

Wichita State has begun an immediate search for its next head coach.

Statement from Todd Butler:

“Today, I met with Darron Boatright and the decision was made to go in a different direction with the leadership of Shocker baseball. I wish current, past and future players and coaches great success going forward. Melissa and I are thankful for the support we received from Shocker athletes and fans during our time here in Wichita. I am particularly grateful to Sammy Esposito, Scott Gurss, Mike Pelfrey and Willie Schwanke for their hard work and dedication to the program. As for me and my family, we have worked tirelessly to bring top-notch student-athletes to multiple campuses across the country. We are excited for our next chapter, and we wish the Shockers the best.”