Wichita State basketball player embraces all New York has to offer

NEW YORK (KSNW) - The Wichita State Shockers are taking over the Big Apple, and while for some this might be their first time, for others traveling to the city brings back memories and a brighter future.

It's the sights and sounds of the Big Apple that junior forward Jaime Echenique had flashing back to when he was younger.

"I live in an area where I just came from Columbia, I lived around New York, and I never had the opportunity to come to Times Square or nothing like that, so now, it's a dream come true," says Echenique.

After defeating the top three seeds in regional play, the Shockers arrived in New York Sunday for the semifinals and finals of the NIT at Madison Square Garden.

But before tip off, players took some time explore the city.

"Walking around Times Square, just my family comes to my head, like how far I come from home and now, I'm here. I just got my mom and sent some picture to her. It's like they were happy for me because of how far basketball brings me, so it's just an amazing experience for me," says Echenique.

For Echenique and his team, the trip has taken them to places like the NBA Brooklyn Nets practice facility, where the Shockers spent Monday morning practicing for Lipscomb.

And while this trip may seem like all fun and games, players know there is one thing on the line, to bring the NIT trophy back to Wichita.

"It's really important to take all that noise away, the distractions that are happening. You just have to take it away and just focus on your teammates and what they do and what you do to help them."