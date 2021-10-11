Wichita State game ticket details announced for clash with K-State

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State announced the start time, as well as on-sale dates with the Kansas State Wildcats at Intrust Bank Arena.

The first men’s basketball game in 17 years between the two in-state rivals will tip at 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Dec. 5.

Tickets – which start at just $20 – go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. Fans can purchase online at selectaseat.com or by visiting the Select-A-Seat Box Office at Intrust Bank Arena (M-F, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.).

Wichita State men’s basketball season ticket holders will have an early opportunity to purchase tickets through a special presale. Primary account holders should have received a letter with instructions and may direct any questions to the Shocker Ticket Office (316-978-FANS).

The Shockers return three starters, including conference co-player of the year Tyson Etienne, from a team that won the 2021 American Athletic Conference regular-season title and earned an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament.

K-State returns four of its top-5 scorers, including super senior Mike McGuirl and rising sophomores Davion Bradford, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack, for the 2021-22 season.

Tickets on Sale to the General Public:

Friday, Oct. 22 (10 a.m. CT)



How to Purchase:

Online: selectaseat.com

In-Person: Visit the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena (M-F, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Note – There are no convenience fees on tickets purchased at the venue box office.



Ticket Prices:

$250.00 for sideline courtside seating

$150.00 for end-zone courtside seating

$90.00 for lower bowl Sections 101-105 & 114-118

$45.00 for lower bowl Sections 106-113, 119-121, & 124-126 & 213-218 (Rows A & B)

$30.00 for all other seats in Sections 213-218 (Rows C & Above)

$20.00 for all seats in Sections 206-212 & 219-225

