Wichita State No. 24, Kansas No. 3 in latest AP poll

Gonzaga forward Corey Kispert, left, shoots and is fouled by Eastern Washington forward Mason Peatling during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. Gonzaga won 112-77. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Gonzaga remains atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following a light holiday schedule.

The Zags, who did not play last week, received 63 first-place votes from a 65-member media panel in the pollreleased Monday. No. 2 Duke and No. 3 Kansas each had one first-place vote, with Oregon and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

The Buckeyes dropped three spots after losing 67-59 to West Virginia on Sunday. The Mountaineers climbed six places to No. 16.

No. 24 Wichita State moved into the AP Top 25 for the first time since climbing to No. 3 in 2017-18.

Oregon is in the top five for the first time since reaching No. 4 in 2016-17, when the Ducks went to the Final Four.

