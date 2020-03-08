Lady Shockers ousted from Conference Championship

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WSU Athletics) – No. 2 UCF eliminated No. 7 Wichita State, 65-32, behind a stout defensive performance in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Championship Saturday night in Mohegan Sun Arena.

Wichita State (16-15) saw its season come to an end with the loss. It was the first-ever appearance in the quarterfinals for the Shockers and the first winning season since 2014-15.

Trajata Colbert posted her second straight solid outing, finishing with a team-high 10 points and six rebounds.

Wichita State never found its rhythm on the offensive end, a lot of which had to do with UCF’s defense. The Shockers were held to a season-low 32 points on 27 percent shooting and 27 turnovers. Wichita State was outrebounded by 14 and only attempted four free throws in the contest.

UCF (20-9) advances to the semifinals where they will face the winner of No. 11 Memphis and No. 3 Cincinnati. Kay Kay Wright scored a game-high 14 points just five days after she dropped 37 on the Shockers.

The first quarter was a defensive battle, as UCF led 11-9 at the end of one. Neither team shot the ball well with UCF hitting 31 percent and Wichita State just 27 percent. UCF’s zone defense created some headaches for the Shocker offense, as they turned it over seven times in the frame.

UCF began the second quarter on a 10-2 run thanks in large part to getting to the free-throw line. The Knights were already in the bonus before the midway point. UCF opened its first double-digit lead after an offensive rebound and putback to make it 21-11, forcing a Wichita State timeout with 5:14 left.

Wichita State’s drought continued after the timeout, as UCF stretched its lead to 28-11. A Carla Bremaud trey from the top of the key finally snapped the skid with 1:10 to go in the half.

Through two-quarters, UCF held a 28-14 lead after winning the second period, 17-5. Wichita State made only five field goals in the first 20 minutes out of 22 attempts to go with 14 turnovers. UCF didn’t exactly light it up, finishing the half at 34 percent.

The Knights continued its stellar defense to start the third quarter, as they pushed their lead to 41-18 at the 4:50 mark. At the end of three quarters, Wichita State faced a 49-27 deficit.

UCF put the finishing touches on a dominant performance, outscoring the Shockers 16-5 in the final period.

