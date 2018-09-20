Wichita State WBB: American Finalizes 2019 Conference Schedule

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) - Wichita State and the American Athletic Conference released the 2019 conference schedule along with TV information Thursday afternoon.



Wichita State will face UCF, UConn and Houston at home only; Cincinnati, USF and Tulane on the road only; and ECU, Memphis, SMU, Temple and Tulsa in home-and-home action.



In all, Wichita State will play in front of a national or regional audience 23 times in 2019. The Shockers are scheduled to play on COX YurView (HD 2022) 15 times, while also appearing on the ESPN family of networks four times. Wichita State’s matchup with Houston on Jan. 20 and road trip at Cincinnati on Feb. 10 are slated to tip on ESPNU.



Rounding out the TV lineup includes two games on ESPN3 (Feb. 26 vs. UConn and March 2 at Temple) and three on the American Digital Network (Jan. 4 at Tulsa, Jan. 12 vs. Memphis and Jan. 15 at SMU).



The Shockers open the 16-game slate with two straight road contests at Tulsa (Jan. 4) and ECU (Jan. 9). WSU split the season series with the Golden Hurricane a season ago, with each team winning on the road.



The first of two meetings with Memphis brings the Tigers to the Air Capital on Jan. 12. The Shockers will make the return trip to Memphis nearly a month later on Feb. 6. Wichita State swept the Tigers in 2017-18 by scores of 69-61 and 77-64.



WSU then travels to Dallas to face SMU on Jan. 15, before returning home to host Houston on Feb. 20. The lone matchup with Tulane sends the Shockers to the Big Easy on Jan. 26.



Back-to-back home contests wrap up the month of January and begin February. The second matchup with ECU brings the Pirates to Wichita on Jan. 29, followed by a visit from the Temple Owls on Feb. 2.



WSU and Cincinnati meet only once in the regular season with the Shockers visiting the Bearcats on Feb. 10. WSU and Cincy will be the second game for the Shockers on ESPNU. After a week off, WSU will welcome SMU to Charles Koch Arena on Feb. 17.



The toughest stretch of the season hits at the end of February. WSU will host UCF on Feb. 20 before traveling to Tampa to take on the USF Bulls on Feb. 23 and then welcoming the UConn Huskies on Feb. 26. A year ago, Wichita State recorded its first win over a ranked opponent in 20 years when the Shockers upset No. 23 USF in Charles Koch Arena.



Rounding out the league slate sends the Shockers to Philadelphia to play Temple on March 2 before the home finale on March 4 vs. Tulsa.