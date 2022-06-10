WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hockey fans in Kansas will be happy to know that the Wichita Thunder home opener will be a week earlier than originally planned.

The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, will now open the season at home on Saturday, October 22 against Allen. This date was originally scheduled for Wednesday, December 14.

The original home opener was going to be on Friday, October 28 against Tulsa. The second weekend will now be a three-in-three. After their game against the Oilers on October 28, the Thunder will travel to Allen for a pair of games on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30.

These changes are reflected on the team’s website and can be found here. The Wichita Thunder plan to release a promotional schedule later this summer.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are on sale now. Fans who pay in full can receive 10% off.