Wichita Thunder in first place with KC win

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita raced out to a 4-0 lead and never looked back in a 5-2 win on Tuesday night at Intrust Bank Arena.

Evan Buitenhuis stopped 38 shots and earned his 13th win of the season. Five different players found the net and 11 players registered points.

Wichita sweeps the three-game mini-series getting all three wins over Kansas City. The Thunder move into first place with a .672 winning percentage.

The Thunder continues their four-game homestand on Friday with Rapid City starting at 7:05 p.m.