Wichita Thunder, Kansas City Mavs game postponed due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder announced today that the team’s game scheduled for Thursday, January 21 against the Kansas City Mavericks has been postponed, per league safety protocols due to COVID-19.

The game has been rescheduled to Sunday, March 7 at 4:05 p.m.

Individuals that purchased tickets for January 21 can exchange those to attend another scheduled regular-season home game. Please contact the Thunder Office or Select-A-Seat once you know what game you’d like to attend.

Wichita and Indy are scheduled to play on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. and the game is currently set to take place as planned.