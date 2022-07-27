WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After five seasons as the National Hockey League (NHL) affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, the Wichita Thunder is looking for a new affiliate, as Edmonton announced they will be affiliating with the Fort Wayne Komets next season.

The Wichita Thunder have been the minor league NHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers and American Hockey League (AHL) Bakersfield Condors since the 2017-2018 season. Before that, they were the NHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and the AHL affiliate of the Binghamton Senators.

Thunder General Manager Joel Lomurno said in a news release they intend to find a new affiliate soon.

“We greatly appreciate the relationship with the Oilers over the last five seasons,” Lomurno said. “We’ve had some great talent come through Wichita, such as Stuart Skinner, who played for Edmonton the last two seasons. We look to have an announcement on a new affiliation in the near future.”

According to their website, the Wichita Thunder are entering their 31st season as a franchise and their ninth season as a member of the ECHL.

Last season, the Wichita Thunder finished with 27 wins and 36 losses, with 9 overtime losses. They are scheduled to begin the 2022-2023 season on Oct. 22 at home against the Allen Americans.