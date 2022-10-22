WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The 31st season of Wichita hockey kicks off tonight against Allen.

For the first time in five seasons, the Wichita Thunder changed affiliations over the summer. The team has partnered with the San Jose Sharks for the 2022-2023 season.

Wichita will play Allen four times in the next five games. Last season, the Allen Americans finished 34-28-8-1 while the Thunder finished

A news release by the Thunder says the Thunder were off last night while the Americans lost to Tulsa , 4-3, at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Intrust Bank Arena. For tickets and more information, you can visit the Thunder’s website by clicking here.