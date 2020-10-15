Wichita Thunder opens season in Tulsa December 11

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, AHL’s Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the schedule of games from December 11, 2020 to January 14, 2021.

The Thunder will play a total of 10 games that begins with a trip to the BOK Center on Friday, December 11 to face the Tulsa Oilers to open the season. Wichita will open its home portion of the schedule on Saturday, December 19 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.

Highlighting the schedule are back-to-back games the day after Christmas against Kansas City. The Thunder will be on the road for New Year’s Eve in Allen and return to host the Americans for a pair of games on January 1 and January 2. It will be the first-ever New Year’s Day game played at Intrust Bank Arena.

Full list of the first 10 games to begin the season:

Friday, December 11 at Tulsa

Saturday, December 19 vs. Kansas City

Saturday, December 26 vs. Kansas City

Sunday, December 27 vs. Kansas City

Thursday, December 31 at Allen

Friday, January 1 vs. Allen

Saturday, January 2 vs. Allen

Wednesday, January 6 at Rapid City

Friday, January 8 at Rapid City

Saturday, January 9 at Rapid City



Season tickets for the 2020-21 season are on sale now. Seats start at $34 per month. To learn more, click here.

