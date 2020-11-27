Wichita Thunder releases revised 2020-21 season schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Thunder announced Friday the team’s schedule changes for the first five weeks of the 2020-21 season.

The team will open the season on December 11 at Tulsa and play their first 3 games away from home. The Thunder will now play on the road the day after Christmas against the Kansas City Mavericks. Wichita will also be on the road on January 5 at Kansas City, which will begin a set of four-straight against the Mavericks.

The season opener has been pushed back to New Year’s Day as the Allen Americans will still come in for a two-game set on January 1 and 2.

Below is the first nine games of the Thunder schedule:

December 11 at Tulsa
December 26 at Kansas City
December 31 at Allen
January 1 vs. Allen
January 2 vs. Allen
January 5 at Kansas City
January 8 vs. Kansas City
January 9 vs. Kansas City
January 10 vs. Kansas City

