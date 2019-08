WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – In a recent announcement, Wichita will be home to The World Series of Beep Baseball.

It is a form of baseball that can be played by those who are visually impaired.

The 2021 World Series is expected to bring in more than 400 players from around the world and generate $1 million in revenue.

Wichita last hosted the tournament in 1978.