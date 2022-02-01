WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita has been selected to host the USA Boxing National Junior Olympics 50th Anniversary in 2022.

“We’re thrilled to welcome USA Boxing and its athletes and fans to the heart of the country for the first time. It’s a huge win for Wichita, showing once again that we are a tremendous sports city capable of hosting events of all magnitudes,” said Josh Howell, vice president of sports development at Visit Wichita. “We’re confident Wichita will provide a fantastic and energetic welcome, and the athletes will enjoy competing here. During downtime, we are encouraging USA Boxing athletes and fans to explore our 50-plus attractions and vibrant restaurant scene.”

The event will be held from July 9-16 at the Century II Performing Arts and Convention Center. Attendees will see numerous Olympic medalists, including 2020 Tokyo Olympic medalists Keyshawn Davis (Norfolk, Va.), Oshae Jones (Toledo, Ohio), Duke Ragan (Cincinnati, Ohio), and Richard Torrez Jr. (Tulare, Calif.).

One former boxer, Nico Hernandez, who is from Wichita, says that he is looking forward to hosting the 2022 event in his hometown.

“It’s exciting to have the National Junior Olympics coming to Wichita this year,” Hernandez said in a news release. “You’ll see some great talent at this competition, and I can’t wait to watch the action and see some of the gym members from Wichita compete in the event.”

Wichita will also host the event again June 22-29, 2024. After that, the event will head to Lubbock, Texas, June 3-10. 2023.