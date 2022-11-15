WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some of the best high school basketball players will be heading to Wichita in December to compete in a three-day basketball showcase.

ICT Air Capital Hoopfest is being put on by three Wichita-area organizations: Sunrise Christian Academy, Visit Wichita, and the Wichita Sports Commission, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 3.

The tournament will take place at Charles Koch Arena, home of the Wichita State University (WSU) Shockers. It will host six of the top high school basketball programs in the country.

Josh Howell, vice president of sports development for Visit Wichita, said in a news release the event is a way for Wichitans to see top-notch talent.

“Visit Wichita is proud to partner with NIBC, Sunrise Christian Academy and the Wichita Sports Commission, and we are looking forward to three great nights of basketball in the Heart of the Country. We encourage everyone to get your tickets and support this exciting new sporting event in Wichita,” Howell said in a statement.

The hometown team in the tournament is Sunrise Christian Academy, which has produced more than 100 NCAA Division 1 athletes.

“We are so excited to bring together the great basketball city of Wichita, the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference, Sunrise Christian Academy and other talented teams to compete under the same roof at Charles Koch Arena,” Luke Barnwell, head coach for Sunrise Christian Academy, said in a news release.

Sunrise is the only school representing Kansas in the tournament. Other programs participating are:

Arizona Compass Prep

Bishop Walsh High School (Maryland)

Oak Hill Academy (Virginia)

Wasatch Academy (Utah)

Legacy — The School of Sports Sciences (Texas)

Legacy has a connection to Wichita, too. Former WSU Shocker PJ Couisnard is the leader of the basketball team.

All of the schools are a part of the NIBC or the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference. The NIBC was founded in 2020 and has produced some of the nation’s top basketball talent.

After the 2021-2022 season, 10 of the conference’s players were selected as McDonald’s All-Americans (including Wichita native Gradey Dick, who now plays for the University of Kansas Jayhawks), and 12 were drafted into the NBA.

Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased through the WSU Ticket Office. Broadcast information for the tournament will be announced at a later date.