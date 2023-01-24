WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the next three years, Wichita will play host to the National Association of Interscholastic Athletics (NAIA) Men’s Wrestling National Championships.

The Championships will take place at Hartman Arena. Wichita hosted the event in 2020, 2021, and 2022. It will also host in 2023 and through 2025.

“We are pleased to continue holding the men’s wrestling championship in Wichita, Kansas,” said Austin Bennett, NAIA Director of Championships. “Visit Wichita has been an outstanding host for the championship and excels at organizing a fantastic student-athlete experience.”

Visit Wichita says the event will bring in nearly $800,000 in local economic impact each year it is held.

The 2023 championship will take place on March 3 and 4. It will be open to the public.

For ticket information, you can visit Hartman Arena’s ticketing site by clicking here.