WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Three Wichita organizations – Sunrise Christian Academy, Visit Wichita and the Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission (GWASC) – are teaming up with the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference (NIBC) to host the first Air Capital Hoopfest on December 1-3 at Charles Koch Arena on the Wichita State University campus.

The three-day basketball showcase will feature five top high school boys basketball programs.

Participating teams:

Arizona Compass Prep (AZ)

Bishop Walsh School (MD)

Oak Hill Academy (VA)

Sunrise Christian (KS)

Wasatch Academy (UT)

“The NIBC represents the highest level of high school basketball in the country, and we are lucky to have one of those schools, Sunrise Christian Academy, right here in Wichita. We are thrilled to cheer them on in the first-ever Air Capital Hoopfest,” said Josh Howell, vice president of sports development at Visit Wichita. “It’s a great opportunity for locals and basketball fans in the region to see the top-notch talent and high-quality basketball on the court at Charles Koch Arena.”

Additional teams are being considered and may be announced later.

The broadcast partner and details regarding ticket sales will be announced at a later date.

Luke Barnwell is the head coach of Sunrise Christian Academy. He has built the program into one of the nation’s elite basketball schools.