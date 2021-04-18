Wichita welcomes new semi-professional basketball team

Local Sports

by: KSN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re missing basketball at Charles Koch Area, Wichita’s new semi-professional basketball team – Midtown Prestige – could be the cure.

“I feel like we’re a fun team to watch,” said Prestige wing Michael Zeno. “I feel like being the first part of the first anything is special, you know. Being able to help build a foundation. I’m honored, I’m thankful, I’m grateful to be able to help and continue what’s going on.”

The team is the 23rd team to join The Basketball League, a new men’s professional basketball league that looks to serve the community. It is considered a third-tier league that provides players the opportunity to make a living by playing the game they love in America.

“The Basketball League is made to perform and to produce players,” said Midtown Basketball Company Executive Director Tyler O’Quinn. “You’re not meant to stay here forever.”

The organization is thankful for the opportunity to play its games at Wichita State’s Koch Arena in an effort to bring professional basketball to the city.

“No disrespect to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, but I think this is the best basketball venue in the state of Kansas,” said O’Quinn. “We’re a basketball city. We’re a basketball town. I would call us a mini-basketball Mecca.”

For more information on Midtown Prestige, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories