Wichita welcomes new semi-professional basketball team

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – If you’re missing basketball at Charles Koch Area, Wichita’s new semi-professional basketball team – Midtown Prestige – could be the cure.

“I feel like we’re a fun team to watch,” said Prestige wing Michael Zeno. “I feel like being the first part of the first anything is special, you know. Being able to help build a foundation. I’m honored, I’m thankful, I’m grateful to be able to help and continue what’s going on.”

The team is the 23rd team to join The Basketball League, a new men’s professional basketball league that looks to serve the community. It is considered a third-tier league that provides players the opportunity to make a living by playing the game they love in America.

“The Basketball League is made to perform and to produce players,” said Midtown Basketball Company Executive Director Tyler O’Quinn. “You’re not meant to stay here forever.”

The organization is thankful for the opportunity to play its games at Wichita State’s Koch Arena in an effort to bring professional basketball to the city.

“No disrespect to Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, but I think this is the best basketball venue in the state of Kansas,” said O’Quinn. “We’re a basketball city. We’re a basketball town. I would call us a mini-basketball Mecca.”

