WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 50 Kansas schools will play in a different football class starting next school year. The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the classifications for the 2024-2025 year on Monday.
Among the changes in the Wichita area, Maize and Wichita-West are moving from 5A to 6A. Kapaun Mt. Carmel moves from 5A to 4A.
The KSHSAA says the classification is based on enrollment in ninth, tenth and eleventh grades as of Sept. 20, 2023.
These schools are in new classes for the 2024-2025 school year.
Class 6A new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Maize
|5A
|Wichita-West
|5A
Class 5A new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Basehor-Linwood
|4A
|Lenexa-St. James Academy
|4A
|Overland Park-Blue Valley
|6A
|Overland Park-Blue Valley North
|6A
|Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas
|4A
Class 4A new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Kansas City-Sumner Academy
|5A
|Lansing
|5A
|Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel
|5A
Class 3A new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Anthony-Harper-Chaparral
|2A
|Neodesha
|2A
Class 2A new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Belle Plaine
|1A
|Galena
|3A
|Hoyt-Royal Valley
|3A
|Leon-Bluestem
|1A
|Oskaloosa
|1A
|Richmond-Central Heights
|1A
|St. Marys
|1A
Class 1A new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Atchison-Maur Hill-Mt. Academy
|2A
|Bennington
|8-player
|Easton-Pleasant Ridge
|2A
|Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian
|2A
|Herington
|8-player
|Highland-Doniphan West
|8-player
|Horton
|2A
|Shawnee-Marantha Academy
|8-player
|Rossville
|2A
|Moundridge
|8-player
|South Sumner (Caldwell/South Haven)
|8-player
|Topeka-Cair Paravel
|8-player
8-player, Div. I new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Allen-Northern Heights
|1A
|Arma-Northeast
|1A
|Canton-Galva
|Div. II
|Claflin-Central Plains
|Div. II
|Coldwater-South Central
|Div. II
|Downs-Lakeside
|Div. II
|Ellis
|1A
|Kinsley
|Div. II
|St. Francis
|Div. II
|Sylvan-Lucas Unified
|Div. II
8-player, Div. II new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Ashland
|6-player
|Attica/Argonia
|Div. I
|Burlingame
|Div. I
|Deerfield
|6-player
|Lost Springs-Centre
|6-player
|Macksville
|Div. I
|Osborne
|Div. I
|Pretty Prairie
|Div. I
|Tribune-Greeley County
|6-player
|Waverly
|6-player
6-player new schools
|School
|Previous class
|Kiowa-South Barber
|8-player
|Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley
|8-player
|Otis-Bison
|8-player
|Weskan
|New
Click here to see all the teams in each class.