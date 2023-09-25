WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 50 Kansas schools will play in a different football class starting next school year. The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the classifications for the 2024-2025 year on Monday.

Among the changes in the Wichita area, Maize and Wichita-West are moving from 5A to 6A. Kapaun Mt. Carmel moves from 5A to 4A.

The KSHSAA says the classification is based on enrollment in ninth, tenth and eleventh grades as of Sept. 20, 2023.

These schools are in new classes for the 2024-2025 school year.

Class 6A new schools

School Previous class Maize 5A Wichita-West 5A Enrollment: 1103-1919

Class 5A new schools

School Previous class Basehor-Linwood 4A Lenexa-St. James Academy 4A Overland Park-Blue Valley 6A Overland Park-Blue Valley North 6A Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas 4A Enrollment: 703-1080

Class 4A new schools

School Previous class Kansas City-Sumner Academy 5A Lansing 5A Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel 5A Enrollment: 331-682

Class 3A new schools

School Previous class Anthony-Harper-Chaparral 2A Neodesha 2A Enrollment: 179-317

Class 2A new schools

School Previous class Belle Plaine 1A Galena 3A Hoyt-Royal Valley 3A Leon-Bluestem 1A Oskaloosa 1A Richmond-Central Heights 1A St. Marys 1A Enrollment: 127-179

Class 1A new schools

School Previous class Atchison-Maur Hill-Mt. Academy 2A Bennington 8-player Easton-Pleasant Ridge 2A Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 2A Herington 8-player Highland-Doniphan West 8-player Horton 2A Shawnee-Marantha Academy 8-player Rossville 2A Moundridge 8-player South Sumner (Caldwell/South Haven) 8-player Topeka-Cair Paravel 8-player Enrollment: 65-127

8-player, Div. I new schools

School Previous class Allen-Northern Heights 1A Arma-Northeast 1A Canton-Galva Div. II Claflin-Central Plains Div. II Coldwater-South Central Div. II Downs-Lakeside Div. II Ellis 1A Kinsley Div. II St. Francis Div. II Sylvan-Lucas Unified Div. II Enrollment: 64-100

8-player, Div. II new schools

School Previous class Ashland 6-player Attica/Argonia Div. I Burlingame Div. I Deerfield 6-player Lost Springs-Centre 6-player Macksville Div. I Osborne Div. I Pretty Prairie Div. I Tribune-Greeley County 6-player Waverly 6-player Enrollment: 34-64

6-player new schools

School Previous class Kiowa-South Barber 8-player Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley 8-player Otis-Bison 8-player Weskan New Enrollment: 20-55

Click here to see all the teams in each class.