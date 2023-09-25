WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 50 Kansas schools will play in a different football class starting next school year. The Kansas State High School Activities Association announced the classifications for the 2024-2025 year on Monday.

Among the changes in the Wichita area, Maize and Wichita-West are moving from 5A to 6A. Kapaun Mt. Carmel moves from 5A to 4A.

The KSHSAA says the classification is based on enrollment in ninth, tenth and eleventh grades as of Sept. 20, 2023.

These schools are in new classes for the 2024-2025 school year.

Class 6A new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Maize5A
Wichita-West5A
Enrollment: 1103-1919

Class 5A new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Basehor-Linwood4A
Lenexa-St. James Academy4A
Overland Park-Blue Valley6A
Overland Park-Blue Valley North6A
Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas4A
Enrollment: 703-1080

Class 4A new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Kansas City-Sumner Academy5A
Lansing5A
Wichita-Kapaun Mt. Carmel5A
Enrollment: 331-682

Class 3A new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Anthony-Harper-Chaparral2A
Neodesha2A
Enrollment: 179-317

Class 2A new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Belle Plaine1A
Galena3A
Hoyt-Royal Valley3A
Leon-Bluestem1A
Oskaloosa1A
Richmond-Central Heights1A
St. Marys1A
Enrollment: 127-179

Class 1A new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Atchison-Maur Hill-Mt. Academy2A
Bennington8-player
Easton-Pleasant Ridge2A
Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian2A
Herington8-player
Highland-Doniphan West8-player
Horton2A
Shawnee-Marantha Academy8-player
Rossville2A
Moundridge8-player
South Sumner (Caldwell/South Haven)8-player
Topeka-Cair Paravel8-player
Enrollment: 65-127

8-player, Div. I new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Allen-Northern Heights1A
Arma-Northeast1A
Canton-GalvaDiv. II
Claflin-Central PlainsDiv. II
Coldwater-South CentralDiv. II
Downs-LakesideDiv. II
Ellis1A
KinsleyDiv. II
St. FrancisDiv. II
Sylvan-Lucas UnifiedDiv. II
Enrollment: 64-100

8-player, Div. II new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Ashland6-player
Attica/ArgoniaDiv. I
BurlingameDiv. I
Deerfield6-player
Lost Springs-Centre6-player
MacksvilleDiv. I
OsborneDiv. I
Pretty PrairieDiv. I
Tribune-Greeley County6-player
Waverly6-player
Enrollment: 34-64

6-player new schools

SchoolPrevious class
Kiowa-South Barber8-player
Melvern-Marais Des Cygnes Valley8-player
Otis-Bison8-player
WeskanNew
Enrollment: 20-55

Click here to see all the teams in each class.