Wichita Wind Surge individual game tickets go on sale this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Individual game tickets for the inaugural season of the Wichita Wind Surge, Triple-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins, will go on sale beginning Saturday, March 7 at 10 a.m.

Tickets for all 70 regular season home games can be purchased at the Wind Surge Team Store & Ticket Office located at 608 West Texas St. (corner of Sycamore St and Texas St) or by visiting www.windsurge.com.

In addition to the ability to purchase individual game tickets, fans will be able to sign up for a tour of Wichita’s almost completed, state-of-the-art ballpark between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 7. Tours will leave every 20 minutes from 608 West Texas St.

Individual tickets for most areas in the ballpark will be available, including the Field Box Seats, Right Field Premium Rail Seating and Berms. Field Box Seats can be purchased for either $15 per ticket or a $19 loaded value ticket, which includes $6 of loaded value. Fans can use the loaded value amount at any concession stand or team store in the ballpark on gameday.

Right Field Premium Rail Seats are $20 per ticket and include $3 of loaded value while tickets for the berm areas are $10 for adults and $8 for children 12 and under.

In addition to individual game tickets, the Wind Surge are currently selling season tickets, mini ticket packages, group outings, hospitality areas and more. For a 2020 season schedule and more information about the Wind Surge please visit www.windsurge.com.

