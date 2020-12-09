Wichita Wind Surge invited to become Double-A affiliate of Minnesota Twins

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge announced Wednesday the team has been invited to become the Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins organization.

“The Wind Surge are excited to receive an invitation to partner with the Minnesota Twins organization, which is recognized in baseball circles for having a great Minor League system,” said Jordan Kobritz, Wind Surge Partner and CEO. “We have among the best player development facilities in all of MiLB and look forward to watching MLB ‘s soon-to-be stars showing off their skills in Riverfront Stadium.”

The Wind Surge season was canceled this year due to coronavirus pandemic.

“We look forward to the next steps in this process. The future of affiliated baseball in Wichita is exciting for everyone associated with the Wind Surge organization, our fans, sponsors and the community,” said Kobritz.

“Lou was so proud of the facility and loved Wichita. Our ownership and executive team look forward to delivering on his vision for the Wichita community,” said Jane Schwechheimer, Wind Surge general partner.

The City of Wichita said they will discuss their excitement for the Double-A affiliation at Riverfront Stadium. The event will be streamed live on the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages at 2 p.m.