Wichita Wind Surge president resigns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge has confirmed Monday that their team president, Jay Miller, has resigned.

Wind Surge General Manager Jared Forma tells KSN that there are no current plans to hire a new president to replace Miller.

Forma says this doesn’t impact anything in regards to their upcoming season in 2021 and their new affiliation with the Minnesota Twins.

Miller has spent more than three decades in professional baseball, winning Minor League Executive of the Year three times.

He originally joined the Wind Surge franchise after spending three years as president of the Sugar Land Skeeters.

