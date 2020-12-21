Wichita Wind Surge president resigns

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Wind Surge has confirmed Monday that their team president, Jay Miller, has resigned.
Wind Surge General Manager Jared Forma tells KSN that there are no current plans to hire a new president to replace Miller.
Forma says this doesn’t impact anything in regards to their upcoming season in 2021 and their new affiliation with the Minnesota Twins.
Miller has spent more than three decades in professional baseball, winning Minor League Executive of the Year three times.
He originally joined the Wind Surge franchise after spending three years as president of the Sugar Land Skeeters.
LATEST STORIES:
- Overland Park owner of massage parlor sentenced on federal prostitution charge
- Dole VA prepares for arrival of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
- Second stimulus check: Who gets the $600 payment and when
- Police: Webb Road closed between 13th and Central due to officer-involved incident from bank robbery
- Harvey County gets 200 doses of coronavirus vaccine