Wichita Wind Surge: Ready for Opening Day after more than a year of preparation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Around this time a year ago, the Wichita Wind Surge were preparing for their inaugural season at Riverfront Stadium. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the wait was extended out more than a year past the original date.

“We’re right in the middle of the preparations,” explained Jared Forma, Wind Surge vice president and general manager. “The biggest factor this year is trying to figure out exact protocols due to COVID.”

“That makes a big difference, having basically a free year to get everything ready,” added Brian Turner, the Wind Surge’s director of sales.

Unlike last year, this season’s planning focuses on giving the best baseball experience while also keeping fans safe from the virus.

“We’re working very closely with both Major League Baseball and the local health officials to make sure we’re going to abide by all of their necessary protocols so we can open Riverfront Stadium,” said Forma.

While baseball obviously makes up the majority of the schedule for Riverfront Stadium with 60 home games, Forma also expects the Wind Surge to host plenty of non-baseball events at the venue this year.

“The interest and the folks reaching out has been tremendous,” Forma noted. “The enthusiasm for the Wind Surge and Riverfront Stadium has really come, let me say, surging back like it was about a year ago — so we’re so excited and we’re going to be booking a ton of events here in the next 3-6 weeks.”

The Wind Surge did not go into detail as to what kind of events they plan to book in the coming weeks.

If you’re looking for tickets to Wind Surge games or other Riverfront Stadium events, you’ll need to wait just a little while longer.

“We do not have a date for when tickets go on sale yet,” said Forma. “But, we’re hopeful to have that information in the coming weeks.”

For more information on the Wichita Wind Surge, click here.