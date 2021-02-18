Wichita Wind Surge release 2021 season schedule

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, have released their 2021 regular season schedule for all 60 home games.

Opening Night for the inaugural season of Wind Surge baseball at Riverfront Stadium will be on Tuesday, May 11th when the Surge take on the Amarillo Sod Poodles, Double-A Affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Wind Surge will open the 2021 season on May 4th when they visit the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A Affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Wind Surge will compete in the newly formed Double-A Central League. The new, ten team league is part of Major League Baseball’s reorganization of Minor League Baseball. The 2021 season will be comprised of 120 games with each Double-A Central team playing 60 home games. The entire season will be played in six- game series, with teams playing each other for six straight days from Tuesday through Sunday. Every Monday will be a league-wide off day.

Wichita will host 12 games each month, May through September with the season concluding at home on September 19th. All 2021 Wind Surge Game Times, Giveaways and Promotions will be released in the coming weeks.

The 2021 season will see Riverfront Stadium open with limited capacity seating while also following strict Covid-19 safety protocols recommended by local health officials and Major League Baseball.

The Wind Surge will be releasing 2021 ticket information, seating procedures as well as information on how fans can exchange tickets they have from the 2020 season in the coming weeks. All fans who currently have 2021 Wind Surge tickets will be contacted directly by a Wind Surge ticket representative.

To view the complete 2021 schedule with game times and to stay up to date with the Wind Surge visit www.windsurge.com.