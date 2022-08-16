WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wind Surge broke their season high for runs after they defeated the Tulsa Drillers 17-4 tonight behind a career best ten strikeouts from starting pitcher, Simeon Woods Richardson.

Simeon Woods Richardson recorded the win for the Wind Surge after tying the season high from a Wind Surge pitcher this season for strikeouts. The Wind Surge pitching staff recorded the franchise high 20 strikeouts, the most by a team in the Texas League this season.

Andy Pages’ two out double in the first inning set up Justin Yurchak for an RBI single to give the Drillers an early 1-0 lead.

Yunior Severino recorded his first Wind Surge home run in the bottom of the second inning to give the Surge a 3-1 lead. Severino finished the night two for six with three RBIs.

The Wind Surge’s recent additions both recorded RBI’s tonight in the fourth inning with Will Holland’s double that scored DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. and Aaron Sabato’s RBI single that scored Holland. The Surge led 6-1 after the fourth.

The Surge set a season high for runs in an inning after ten runs in the sixth, led by Will Holland hitting his first Wind Surge grand slam. The Wind Surge also recorded six straight walks which led to three straight runs. The Wind Surge led the game 17-2 through six.

A late home run from Brandon Lewis brought in two runs for the Drillers but was not enough for the comeback.