Wichita Wings, Cleveland Crunch meet in history-laden Major Arena Soccer League 2 finals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least as far as fans of the Wichita Wings and Cleveland Crunch are concerned, the Championship Game for the Major Arena Soccer League 2 title is as it should be.

The matchup was set at Hartman Arena, after the Crunch rolled past the Amarillo Bombers, 12-6, and the Wings corralled the Chicago Mustangs, 7-1, setting up a winner-take-all finals between the No. 1 and No. 2 playoff seeds.

Kickoff is at 5 p.m. CST, with tickets available at www.wichitawingssoccer.com. The game will also be broadcast live by the For the Fans network, available on select satellite and cable providers to 60 million homes worldwide. A live stream of the broadcast is also available at ftfnext.com.